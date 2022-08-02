Groshans was traded from the Blue Jays to the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for Anthony Bass and Zach Pop, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This was something of a make or break year for Groshans to maintain his prospect stock, and so far he has come up short. A 22-year-old shortstop who could also end up at third base, Groshans hit .250/.348/.296 with one home run in 279 plate appearances at Triple-A. His plate skills are very strong, but despite standing a muscular 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Groshans has been unable to tap into impact game power thus far.