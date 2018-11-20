Yamamoto's contract was purchased from Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Yamamoto was added to the team's 40-man roster in order to protect the young right-hander from the Rule 5 draft. The 22-year-old, who was one of four prospects acquired from the Brewers in exchange for Christian Yelich, impressed in his first year with the Marlins, posting a combined 1.83 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 12.2 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 in 68.2 innings (13 starts) across three minor-league levels (rookie ball, High-A and Double-A).

