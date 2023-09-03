Soler (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Soler will miss his fifth straight game on account of right hip tightness, an injury he first picked up in Tuesday's contest versus the Rays. Since Soler hasn't appeared off the bench in any of the previous four games, the Marlins could backdate a potential stint on the injured list, if one is deemed necessary. The Marlins may wait and see how Soler is feeling following Monday's off day before making a decision on whether he'll go on the IL prior to Tuesday's series opener with the Dodgers.