Soler is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Soler returned to action Tuesday following a five-game absence with a hip injury. He didn't suffer any known setback, so this would appear to be the Marlins simply easing him back into things. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter, with Luis Arraez shifting over to first base and Xavier Edwards getting a start at second.