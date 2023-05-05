Soler went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.

Soler tagged Dylan Dodd for a two-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the fifth, but that was the extent of Miami's run production. This was Soler's third three-hit effort of the year, but he'd gone just 2-for-33 over nine games since his last such performance. The 31-year-old is batting just .220, but his .765 OPS through 30 contests is his highest since 2020. He's added six homers, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and nine doubles this season.