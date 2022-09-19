Soler (back) won't require offseason surgery and will take part in core-strengthening work for the next three weeks before resuming baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Soler has already been shut down for the 2022 season, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his strengthening work over the next few weeks, he should be in line for a relatively normal offseason. The 30-year-old is expected to exercise his $15 million player option for 2023 this winter after a disappointing inaugural campaign in Miami in which he posted a .695 OPS over 305 plate appearances.