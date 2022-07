Soler (back) will be placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's contest against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Soler was a late scratch from Wednesday's game versus the Cardinals with back discomfort and he will now be placed on the 10-day IL. The outfielder had been playing through the back issue recently which suggests his absence could be limited to just the 10 days. A corresponding move will likely be made later Friday evening.