Soler went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-8 extra-innings win over the Phillies.

With the Marlins down by a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Soler crushed a 98.8 mph sinker from Gregory Soto to right-center field to tie the game at 5-5, setting the stage for a wild finish. The 31-year-old slugger was ice cold coming out of the All-Star break, batting .136 (6-for-44) in 11 games with a 36.7 percent strikeout rate, but he's now hit safely in five straight and gone yard in two of the last three contests while fanning only four times. On the season, Soler's up to 26 homers and 57 RBI through 104 games with an .825 OPS that would be his highest mark since 201 -- the year he launched 48 homers for the Royals.