Soler (back) has been cleared for full baseball activities, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Soler has been hitting for several weeks, and he has now advanced to the point in his recovery where he can also run and throw. If all goes well in the days ahead, it might not be long before Soler is ready to head out on a rehab assignment.
