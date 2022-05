Soler went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.

Soler provided all of the Marlins' offense Sunday, launching a solo homer in the first inning before adding a two-run shot in the seventh. He's hitting .253 with nine home runs and 19 RBI this month. On the year, the 30-year-old slugger is slashing .214/.309/.465 with 18 extra-base hits through 42 games.