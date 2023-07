Soler went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's loss to Atlanta.

He took Michael Soroka deep in the third inning, briefly closing the Marlins' deficit to 5-3 in a game they wound up losing 16-4. Soler's production slowed down significantly in the second half of June, and over the last 14 games he slashed just .180/.288/.320. The 31-year-old has 22 home runs and 47 RBI through 79 contests on the season though, keeping him on pace for his first 40-homer campaign since 2019.