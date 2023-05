Soler went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs.

The 31-year-old slugger remains feast or famine at the plate. Soler has gone yard twice in the last three games, but the homers have supplied him with his only RBI in the last 17 contests. On the season, he's produced a .224/.302/.483 slash line with seven home runs, one steal, 14 RBI and 14 runs in 116 plate appearances.