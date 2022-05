Soler went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

He gave the Marlins a last gasp of offense by launching a solo shot off Matt Festa in the bottom of the ninth inning. Soler was stuck in a slump out of the gate but has picked up the pace a bit recently, slashing .231/.333/.462 over the last 10 games with two of his three homers on the season and six of his eight RBI.