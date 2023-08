Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Soler (hip) could be available off the bench Thursday at Washington, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Soler is out of the lineup for a third straight day because of lingering right hip tightness, but he's apparently starting to feel a little better and seems like a good bet to return in full Friday. The 31-year-old has hammered 35 home runs in 125 games this season with Miami.