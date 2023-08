Soler went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 4-2 loss against the Phillies.

Soler opened the scoring in the first inning Monday with a two-run, 415-foot blast off Taijuan Walker. It would prove to be all the offense Miami could muster in an eventual loss. The home run was Soler's first since July 15 and his 25th of the year. Overall, he's slashing .243/.333/.493 with 57 runs scored and 56 RBI across 430 plate appearances this season.