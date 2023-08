Soler went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

Soler extended the Marlins' lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer off Cristian Javier in the third inning, his second long ball in as many days and his 30th of the year. It's the first time Soler has reached the 30-homer threshold since he hit 48 with Kansas City in 2019. Overall, the 31-year-old outfielder's slashing .244/.332/.505 with 65 RBI and 64 runs scored across 482 plate appearances this season.