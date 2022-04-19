site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Day off Tuesday
Soler will hit the bench Tuesday against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Soler sits after starting each of the season's first nine games. He's yet to really get going, slashing .167/.286/.278 while homering just once. Brian Anderson will start in left field Tuesday.
