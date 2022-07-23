Soler exited Friday's game against the Pirates with back stiffness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Soler drew the start in left field while hitting seventh. However, he was lifted in the seventh inning with a back issue. It's unclear whether the injury will cost Soler additional time, but Bryan De La Cruz would be a potential beneficiary.
More News
-
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Activated from IL, starting Friday•
-
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Working out at spring facility•
-
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Being placed on 10-day IL•
-
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Steps out of lineup•