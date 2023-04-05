Soler went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

After taking Pablo Lopez deep for a solo shot in the first inning to open the scoring, Soler emphatically ended it with a three-run blast off Caleb Thielbar in the eighth with a line drive down the left-field line. The 31-year-old slugger had only 13 homers in 72 games last season, but Soler has already has three in the first seven contests of 2023 along with three doubles, accounting for six of his seven hits.