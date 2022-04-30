site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Hits tape-measure shot
RotoWire Staff
Soler went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a strikeout and a walk Friday against the Mariners.
His long ball traveled 468 feet -- the third-longest homer hit by a player this season. Soler also got thrown out attempting a steal for the second time this year.
