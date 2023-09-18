Soler went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Soler was activated from the injured list Sunday and was in the lineup for the first time since Sep. 5. He wasted little time making an impact, drilling a two-run shot in the sixth inning. The 31-year-old slugger is up to 36 home runs this season, including 11 in 26 games since the start of August. Soler's season slash line is up to .243/.332/.520 with 73 RBI through 536 plate appearances.