Soler went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

Soler went yard to open the scoring in the third inning. He's homered seven times over his last 13 games, but he's gone just 11-for-46 in that span as he continues to produce more power than consistency from the leadoff spot. The outfielder is at a .240/.330/.508 slash line with 33 homers, 68 RBI, 68 runs scored and one stolen base through 120 contests overall.