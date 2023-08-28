Soler went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Nationals.

Soler's two-run blast in the third was enough to propel the Marlins to a narrow victory over the Nationals. He's now up to 35 home runs this year and is tied with Mookie Betts for fifth-most in baseball. Soler's power continues to be the staple of his game, as he lacks a high batting average and doesn't steal bases. He's got home runs in back-to-back games and 10 total in August and is now slashing .241/.328/.516 with 71 RBI, 70 runs and a 56:129 BB:K in 525 plate appearances.