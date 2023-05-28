Soler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Soler has homered in five straight games and has eight long balls over his last 12 contests. In that longer span, he's batting .314 (16-for-51) with 15 RBI. The power surge has pushed him to 17 homers this season, good for second in the majors behind Pete Alonso (20). Soler is slashing .259/.335/.575 with 35 RBI, 31 runs scored and 10 doubles through 51 contests -- numbers that would put him on track for his best season since 2019.