Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Soler apparently suffered the oblique strain Tuesday in his first game back from a five-game absence for a bout of right hip tightness. It's another tough blow for the NL Wild Card-hunting Marlins, who also placed staff ace Sandy Alcantara on the injured list Wednesday because of a flexor strain. Soler leaves behind an .842 OPS with 35 homers and 71 RBI through 126 games on the year.