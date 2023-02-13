Soler (back) was spotted taking part in outfield drills during the Marlins' workout Monday at spring training, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Soler is back in Miami for a second season after he exercised his $15 million player option for 2023 earlier in the offseason. The 30-year-old was limited to just 72 games in his first year in Miami on account of pelvic and back issues, but he appears to be back to full health as spring training gets underway. According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, Marlins general manager Kim Ng relayed in November that she anticipates Soler will spend the majority of his time at designated hitter in 2023, even though he made 57 starts in left field in 2022.