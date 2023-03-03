Soler hit second in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, going 2-for-3 with his first home run of the spring, and Marlins manager Skip Schumaker indicated he likes having a hitter with some power in that spot in the batting order, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The 31-year-old mostly hit third last year for ex-manager Don Mattingly when he was healthy, but Soler could move even higher on Schumaker's lineup card. His 10.9 percent walk rate over the last two seasons is certainly acceptable for the top of the order, but Soler will likely need to improve his .218 batting average to fully take advantage of the assignment. Hitting second would add a bit more fantasy intrigue to a player who's only suited up for 221 games since 2021, but slugged 40 homers in them.