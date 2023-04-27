site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Not in lineup
RotoWire Staff
Soler is not in the Marlins' lineup for Thursday's game in Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Soler is getting a day off for the afternoon tilt. Garrett Cooper will be the Marlins' designated hitter and Yuli Gurriel will cover first base.
