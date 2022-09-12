Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Saturday that Soler (back) is unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list before the end of the season, MLB.com reports. "Soli's kind of been a little bit 'feel 100 percent, feel 100 percent, feel a little something, feel 100 percent, feel 100 percent, feels a little something,'" Mattingly said. "It seems like [a return this season] is probably out the window, too."

Just last week, Soler resumed full baseball activities at the Marlins' spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla. and then rejoined the big club over the weekend for further evaluation, but he doesn't seem to have received favorable feedback from the Miami training and coaching staffs. Though Soler isn't believed to be dealing with any major setback, the Marlins are seemingly content to let the 30-year-old rest his back and get an early head start on the offseason so he can report to spring training at 100 percent health. Soler, who joined the Marlins in March on a one-year, $12 million deal that includes two player options, wraps up his first season in Miami with a .207/.295/.400 slash line to go with 13 home runs, 34 RBI and 32 runs in 72 games. Since he didn't produce at the level the Marlins probably expected before landing on the shelf July 22 with lower-back spasms, Soler seems likely to exercise his $15 million option for 2023.