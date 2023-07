Soler went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 5-3 victory over Philadelphia.

Soler got the Marlins' offense going early, taking Ranger Suarez yard for a solo homer in the first inning and then knocking in Dane Myers with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. The performance extended his hit streak to six contests, a stretch in which Soler's batting .421 with eight runs scored and four RBI.