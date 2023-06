Soler is absent from the lineup Monday against the Royals due to a sore right thumb, Isaac Azout of SBNation.com reports.

The ball struck Soler in the thumb as he swung and missed at strike three during a pinch-hitting appearance Sunday versus the Athletics, per Noah Berger of SBNation.com. X-rays came back clean and he should be fine, but he's still sore so he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight day. Garrett Cooper is in the designated hitter spot Monday.