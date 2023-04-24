Soler went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Guardians.

It's the second three-hit performance for Soler in the last five games, as he continues to put a slow start to the season behind him. Over the last 11 games, the 31-year-old is batting .343 (12-for-35) with five doubles, two homers, four RBI, six runs and an impressive seven walks, although the free passes could be less due to improved patience and more to the opposition recognizing him as one of the few threats in the Marlins' lineup. Even so, Soler's current .950 OPS on the year would be a career high if he can keep it up.