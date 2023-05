Soler went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

He crushed a MacKenzie Gore fastball to center field in the fourth inning to put the Marlins in the lead for good. Soler has gone yard in back-to-back games and has launched six of his 11 homers on the season over the last 12 contests, a stretch in which the 31-year-old is slashing .326/.404/.739 with 14 RBI.