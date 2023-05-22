Soler went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Giants.

Soler opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning, and he added RBI singles in the third and fifth. He had gone just 3-for-22 (.136) across his previous six games, though two of those hits were homers. The 31-year-old is up to a .247/.324/.518 slash line with 12 homers, 27 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine doubles through 45 contests this season. He needs just one more long ball to match his total from 2022.