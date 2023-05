Soler went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Soler put the offense on his back, taking Brandon Pfaadt deep for a mammoth three-run blast in the second inning and a two-run shot in the fifth. Over his last six games, Soler has gone 9-for-24 (.375) with four homers and 10 RBI. He's up to nine long balls, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored and nine doubles while slashing .234/.310/.516 through 35 contests this season.