Soler is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Brian Anderson will pick up the start in the outfield in place of Soler, who is sitting for only the third time through the Marlins' first 36 games of the season. Unless he's used off the bench Tuesday as a pinch-hitter, Soler should check back into the lineup for the series finale Wednesday, when he'll put a seven-game hitting streak on the line.