Soler (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is batting second as Miam's designated hitter Sunday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Soler landed on the shelf Sept. 6 with an oblique strain -- after he missed the previous five games with a hip issue -- but he'll rejoin the active roster following a quick stay on the IL. The veteran slugger is hitting just .231 in 25 games since the start of August, though he's still showcased his power during that stretch with 10 homers.