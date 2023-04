Soler (back) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

The 31-year-old exited Friday's contest due to lower-back tightness and didn't start Saturday, though his appearance as a pinch hitter was a clear sign the injury wasn't a serious concern. Soler is back in the lineup after sitting out one game, and he'll attempt to bust out of a 3-for-22 slump.