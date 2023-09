Soler (hip) isn't in the Marlins' lineup Friday against Washington.

Soler will now miss his third straight start after being pulled from Tuesday's game with right hip tightness. Manager Skip Schumaker said Soler was potentially available off the bench Thursday, so there's a chance he could make a pinch hit appearance Friday. Jake Burger will serve as Miami's DH while Soler sits, allowing Garrett Hampson to start at third base.