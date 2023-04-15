site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Remains out Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Soler (back) remains out of the lineup Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.
Soler is considered day-to-day with lower-back tightness. Bryan De La Cruz, Jazz Chisholm and Jesus Sanchez will start across the outfield. Avisail Garcia is taking a turn as the designated hitter.
