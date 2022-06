Soler went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Soler was right at the heart of the Marlins' powerful offensive output in the afternoon contest. After hitting well for much of May, the outfielder now has five multi-hit efforts in his last 10 games. He's up to a .225/.314/.479 slash line with 11 homers, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and 10 doubles in 44 games this season.