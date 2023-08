Soler was scratched from the lineup Thursday at Washington due to lingering right hip tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Soler had been slated to return as the Marlins' designated hitter after missing two games, but now the 31-year-old slugger is out for a third straight contest. Jake Burger will instead fill the DH role as Josh Bell covers first base and Garrett Hampson enters the lineup at third base.