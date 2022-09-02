Soler (back) is expected to hit in a simulated game Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Soler resumed hitting in a cage in mid-August and has now been cleared to face live pitching. The 30-year-old certainly seems to be trending in the right direction, but it seems likely that he'll require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Marlins since he's been on the injured list since July 23.
