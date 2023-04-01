Soler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets.
Getting the start in right field and hitting fifth against lefty David Peterson, Soler opened the scoring in the second inning with his first homer of the year. He also made a couple run-saving catches, an impressive defensive showing for a player who didn't play a single game in right field in 2022. The Marlins' rotation between the corner outfield spots and designated hitter is still in flux, so Soler could earn consistent work in the field as the season unfolds -- although it should be noted the 31-year-old was replaced by Bryan De La Cruz in the top of the ninth, so manager Skip Schumaker doesn't yet view Soler as part of his best defensive alignment.
