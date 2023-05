Soler went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Soler got the Marlins on the board with a first-inning solo shot and added an RBI double as they tried to rally in the ninth, but it ultimately wasn't enough. The homer was his fourth in the last eight games. Soler's up to 13 long balls, 10 doubles, 29 RBI, 25 runs scored and a .246/.323/.526 slash line through 47 contests.