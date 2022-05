Soler went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's loss against the Rays.

After striking out in his first plate appearance, Soler blasted a leadoff homer in the fourth to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 5-1. It was the slugger's seventh home run in May and his ninth of the season. Soler is currently slashing .207/.292/.725 with 22 RBI and 16 walks.