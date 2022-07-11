Soler (pelvis) will report to Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
After landing on the injured list July 1 with bilateral pelvis inflammation, Soler was sent to the Marlins' spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla. to conduct his rehab program. He appears to have made good progress in the past week and a half, and since he hasn't been shut down for an extended period, he may only need one or two games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate. Once Soler is reinstated from the IL, Bryan De La Cruz and Jon Berti will lose out on opportunities in the corner outfield.