Soler is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Soler returned from a one-game absence due to a back injury to serve as Miami's designated hitter in Sunday's 5-0 loss to Arizona. He went 1-for-4 with a double in that contest and wasn't reported to have suffered any setbacks with the back injury, so Soler's absence from the lineup Monday is most likely maintenance-related.