Soler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

After recently missing two straight games due to lower-back stiffness, Soler returned to the lineup as a designated hitter for the first two games versus Atlanta, going a combined 4-for-9 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI. Garrett Cooper will handle DH duties in Sunday's series finale while Soler receives some extra maintenance for his back.