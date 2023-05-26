Soler went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's loss against the Rockies.

Soler cut the Marlins' deficit to 6-4 with a two-run shot off Pierce Johnson in the ninth inning, his 15th homer of the season. The three-hit performance was Soler's fourth multi-hit effort in his last five games -- he's gone 11-for-23 with four homers and eight RBI in that span. With his recent torrid stretch, Soler is slashing .261/.337/.560 with 32 RBI and 29 runs scored through 205 plate appearances this season.